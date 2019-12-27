Services
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME
109 W. MAIN STREET
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Fond du Lac - Jean G. Hoffman, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at the Adelaide Place on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Stella Porter (nee Thuermer). Jean is survived by her children, Dan (Sue) Karst of Ripon, Don Karst of Fond du Lac, Joe Karst of Milwaukee, Millie Atchison of Fond du Lac, Rick Karst of Fond du Lac, and Cathy Karst of Sheboygan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth Porter of Fond du Lac.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hoffman, son, Roger Karst, infant daughter, Diana; and brother, Gordon Porter.

Private family services will be held.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
