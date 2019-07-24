Jean K. Gross



Fond du Lac - Jean K. Gross, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on May 6, 1925 to the late Paul and Ida (Jahn) Grebe in Fond du Lac.



Jean married Albert J. Gross on January 25, 1943 in Fond du Lac. Albert preceded her in death on April 29, 1987.



Jean and Albert lived on Lake Winnebago where they raised their only son, Richard. Jean loved the outdoors which included gardening, boating and just the fresh air. She loved traveling and taking cruises. Jean traveled to Sarasota quite frequently after Al's passing. Jean was devoted to her faith. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was part of the members who helped with the building of the new church.



Jean is survived by her son, Richard Gross of Sarasota, FL; two grandsons, Christopher (Marge) of Sun Prairie and Ryan (Shelly) of Belvedere, IL; six great grandchildren, Keelyn, Quinten, Ethan, Anna, Aiden and Mason; other relatives and friends.



Services: Visitation for Jean will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Zuberbier officiating. Entombment will take place in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



