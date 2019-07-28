|
Jean Knickel
Campbellsport - Jean Knickel, 89, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on June 24, 1930, the daughter of Alfred and Henrietta (nee Brophey) Rosenberger. Jean was a 1944 graduate of St. Mary's Grade School in Fond du Lac and a 1948 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. On June 24, 1950, Jean married Bruce W. Knickel at St. Mary's Parsonage in Fond du Lac.
After her children started in school, Jean started working for the Campbellsport School District. Jean worked in the Superintendent's office for Mr. Lang and Mr. Bertone and retired from the School District after 33 years. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Matthews Parish Center, and loved her days there as well.
Jean was a "city girl" brought to a farm. Jean loved her new home that they built on the edge of the golf course in retirement and her Sunday evening dinners with her family around. Even after Bruce passed away in 2003, Jean wanted to stay there and watch the sunrises with her morning coffee.
Jean and Bruce had many friends in bowling, golf, cards, dominoes, and vacationing, and they were all dear to her. Her sister-in-law Joan was one of her dearest, and she considered her as a sister. They spent every Sunday afternoon together for most of their lives.
Jean lost her twin sister Jane just a few months ago and she was the last of her siblings.
Jean is survived by her sister-in-law Joan (Knickel) Malson and her children Mark of Fond du Lac, Steven (Barbara) Knickel of Campbellsport, Jill Wagner (Scott Koerwitz) of Fond du Lac and Nancy (Gary) Bindas of Campbellsport.
She is further survived by four grandchildren, Kristina (Mike) Meilahn and their children Alayna, Aydan and Aydryan, Katrina Knickel, Michael Wagner (Jennifer Karpinsky) and Stephanie (Chad) Kraus and their children Gabriella and Lucas, her nieces Therese, Susan, Gail, Cathy, Nancy and Julie and her daughter-in-law Lisa's children and grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, daughter-in-law Lisa Edwards Knickel, siblings and in-laws Arthur and Lois Rosenberger, Alfred Rosenberger Jr., Jane and George Miller and John Hoffman, her dear cousin Helen Braatz, Bruce's parents Martin and Lazetta Knickel, her sister-in-law Joyce Knickel and brother-in-law Robert "Louie" Malson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Parish.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Francis Home and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their care and concern shown Jean.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and family inurnment will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st from 3:00 pm until time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 28 to July 29, 2019