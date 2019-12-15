|
|
Jean L. Steggall
Ripon - Jean Lucille Steggall, age 73, of Ripon, WI passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
Jean was born in Frog Hollow, IA on August 24, 1946, the daughter of Ralph and Margie (Cline) Schuety. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1964, and went on to attend Paris Beauty Academy. Jean married Hillary "Hank" K. Steggall on April 21, 1967 at the Methodist Church in Hazelton, IA. Hillary passed away on October 6, 2008. Jean worked at Holliday Food and Sport in Ripon for 20 years, and was always willing to offer her help to anyone who needed it. Jean was creative and artistic and loved to crochet, paint, read, and even dabbled in stained glass. She had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, flowers and watching hummingbirds and butterflies. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Steggall of Watertown, WI, Melissa (Paul Braun) Steggall of Waterloo, IA, and Derick (Shannon) Steggall of Ripon, WI; fifteen grandchildren, Joren (Victoria), Kylun (Shaunna), Brayden (fiancee, Miranda), Autumn, Aimee, Jesse, Haley, Alyssa, Porter, Gabriel, Clare, Grace, Danika, Alexis, and Payton; five great-grandchildren, Terrah, Everlyn, Kaiden, Garen and Zander; siblings, Ramon (Elfriede) Schuety, Robert Schuety, Dorthea (Frank) Brower, Carroll Schuety, Beverly Lundeen, and John (Bobbi) Schuety; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margie Schuety; her husband, Hillary K. Steggall; a son, Joshua C. Steggall; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Schuety.
A visitation for Jean will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for Jean will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. Memorials in Jean's name may be directed to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Suite 750, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019