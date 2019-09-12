|
Jean M. Hickey
Fond du Lac - Jean M. Hickey, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Monroe, Wis. on April 30, 1947, a daughter of Valentine and Eleanor (née Martin) Zibung. Jean married Dave Carrollo in 1966. In 1991, she married James "Jim" Hickey. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2013.
Jean worked as a job coach at Advocap for twenty years. She was responsible for Advocap's Federal Program, Title 5. This program provided the necessary work experience for individuals to secure permanent employment. For twelve years, Jean and Jim were foster parents and "treated each one as their own." They also hosted international high school students for St. Mary's Springs. Jean was close to her Lord and Savior and subsequently was a member of the Christian Women's group at Holy Family and for twenty years, the church choir.
In lieu of flowers, Jean requested that donations be given to the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac, and children in need of financial assistance for the Fond du Lac Family YMCA's swim program and/or the hot lunch program at Rosenow Elementary in Fond du Lac.
Jean is survived by her son, Tom (Terri) Carrollo; her daughter, Christine Fields; Jim's children, Julie, Janet and Ryan; four grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Aaron and Midori; a great-granddaughter, Eva Marie; four siblings, Valentine, (Deanna) Zibung, JoAnn (Mark) Mortensen, Don Zibung and Mary (Pat) Goebel; and her children's father, Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Meyer; and a sister-in-law, Sue Zibung.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass, at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth St. Way in Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place and burial in St. Charles Cemetery will follow the service.
"A big thank you to all of my friends and the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope!"
- Jean
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019