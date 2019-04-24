Services
Kietzer-Miller Funeral Home - Lomira
350 Main Street
Lomira, WI 53048
920-269-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
699 Milwaukee St
Lomira, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
699 Milwaukee St
Lomira, WI
Jean Michels


1926 - 2019
Jean Michels Obituary
Jean Michels

Lomira - Jean Ann Michels, age 92 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born on November 10, 1926 in Fond du Lac to Lovell and Luella McCulloch. She was united in marriage to Oscar Jr., (Jerry) Michels on February 15th, 1958.

Jean finished high school in Waupun in 1945 then went on to cosmetology school in Madison. She was a beautician for over 30 years in Brownsville. Most of those years she was a business owner in a time when not many women had their own businesses. She loved painting, knitting and growing African Violets, something she could only do in retirement because of her life was filled raising two son and running her business for many years.

She lived at the Hope Senior Assisted Living Center in Lomira from May of 2013, where she was taken care of by the wonderful staff who loved and cared for her. She was appreciative and grateful for the help the staff gave to her for all those years. There she enjoyed playing bingo any time she could and listening to musical performances. She regularly attended Mass in her service to her faith. Jean's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hope Senior Living and St. Agnes Hospital for the loving care they provided.

Those Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory include two sons, Joe (age 57) and Jeffrey (54); daughter-in-law, Lynn; two grandchildren, Zane (25) and Candice (22); as well as 35 nieces and nephews. She was the last of her four siblings, Lovell Jr., Glen, Delores and Roland.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Michels.

Jean's family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 am until the time of Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church (699 Milwaukee St. - Lomira, WI 53048) with Father Michael Petersen. Visitation begins at 9am and Mass will begin at 11am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery following Mass.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of Lomira has been entrusted with Jean's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019
