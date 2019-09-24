|
|
Jean Pauline Noeske, aged 90, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1929, to Anthony and Eleanor (nee Maronek) Hentz.
Jean is survived by her daughter Linda Noeske, grandchildren Jonathan Doherty and Anna Lande (Dominique Lafaysee), great grandchildren Elon and Nova Lande, niece Susan (John) Pranskunas, nephews Allen (Bonnie) Mielke and Terry Mielke, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Noeske, sister Shirley Mielke, brother-in-law Bill "Smokie" Mielke and nephew Billy Mielke.
Known as "Jeannie" to her friends, she worked at the Milwaukee Post Office for 37 years. Upon retirement in 2004, Jean moved from Grafton to Dundee to be near her beloved sister, Shirley Mielke. Jean loved to travel and took trips to Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Alaska, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. Jean's final resting place will be next to her husband Robert at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at
www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019