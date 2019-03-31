Jean "Jeannie" Smith



Fond du Lac - Jean (Jeannie) died peacefully on March 29 at Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation with special care from Agnesian HealthCare Hospice. She was born to Don and Mary Lou Smith in Fond du Lac, WI on Dec.4, 1946. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's Grade School, St. Mary's Springs Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.



Jeannie spent most of her adult life living in Chicago, IL and Minneapolis, MN working as an insurance claims adjustor for national insurance firms. After retirement she moved back to Fond du Lac.



She loved arts and crafts and specialized in creating customized sweatshirts for her 18 nieces and nephews while listening to her favorite musicians - Neil Diamond and Yanni. Even in her later years she had an engaging wit and sense of humor and the nursing staff loved her magical smile.



Jeannie is survived by siblings Maggie Shea, Fond du Lac; Barbara Lee, Marshfield; Kevin (Ester) Slidell, LA; Charlie, Brownsville, MN; Patrick (Jean), Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Janet Smith, brother- in-law, James Lee; and special friend and cousin, Fr. Jim Shea. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Gary M. Smith; nephew Jason Smith and brother-in-law, Jack Shea.



A private family funeral service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice or The St. Gerard Food Pantry, c/o Fr. Jim Shea, 1523 Iowa St., San Antonio, TX 78203.



The family wishes to acknowledge Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation and Agnesian Hospice staff and volunteers for the kindness shown to our sister and aunt. We are extremely grateful for the excellent care they provided and the compassion they demonstrated for Jeannie over the past ten years.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary