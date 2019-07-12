|
|
Jeanette Derksen
Waupun - Jeanette Henrietta Derksen, age 92 of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by family.
Visitation for Jeanette will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street and on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
A funeral service for Jeanette will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Netherlands Reformed Church, W10890 Dead End Road, Waupun, with Pastor Arnoud Vergunst officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Netherlands Reformed Church General Mission.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 12 to July 14, 2019