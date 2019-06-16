Jeanette L. Scheer



Fond du Lac - Jeanette L. Scheer, 99, (25 days short of 100 years) of Fond du Lac, went home to her Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



She was born on July 8, 1919, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Frederick W. and Florence B. Steiner Scheer.



Jeanette was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Fond du Lac, where she was active in Child Evangelism Fellowship. She enjoyed gardening and helping to take care of her nephew, Michael Robert Scheer.



She is survived by her sister, Betty Scheer of Fond du Lac, her brother Eugene (Joan) Scheer of Fond du Lac, one sister-in-law, Jean Scheer of Fond du Lac, and many precious nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Virginia, her brothers: Donald Scheer, and Robert (Audrey) Scheer and nephew Rickie Scheer.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 70 E. Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, with Pastor Kenneth Kramer and Pastor Donald Drollinger officiating. Cremation has taken place.



Special thanks to the staff at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and to Marquardt Hospice nurses for their care and compassion shown to Jeanette and her family.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family