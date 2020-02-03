|
Jeanette M. Burton
Fond du Lac - Jeanette M. Burton, 89, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Adelaide Place. She was born November 13, 1930 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of William and Helena Bornemann Mathers. Jeanette married Gerald R. Burton in Fond du Lac and he preceded her in death. She worked for Mercury Marine until her retirement. Jeanette loved putting together jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Alan) Koepke; grandson, Aron (Tammy) Koepke; granddaughter, Amie (Travis) Immel; five great grandchildren, Anna Koepke, Hayden Immel, Shee Galloway, Jonathan Gallaway, and Megan Koepke. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings.
Private family services will be held and burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020