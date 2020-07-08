Jeanette M. O'Connor
Fond du Lac - Jeanette Margaret Webster O'Connor, Fond du Lac, passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 96. She joins her husband, Lowell, who died in 2002 after 57 years of marriage.
She was born on May 4, 1924 in Minneapolis to Vincent Webster and Margaret Delany Webster. She graduated in 1938 from Ascension grade school in Minneapolis as a National Honor Society student and from North High School in 1942 with a scholarship to the Minneapolis Business College.
In 1944 and 1945 she served in the US Coast Guard SPARS where she met and married her husband, Lowell O'Connor, also a Coast Guardsman. The best man at their wedding was Tommy Henrich of the New York Yankees.
In 2016 she flew to Washington D.C. on the Old Glory Honor Flight with her daughter Margaret.
Jeanette was a member of St. Patrick's/Holy Family Parish and volunteered for many years at St. Patrick's Church and School, St. Agnes Hospital Auxiliary, St. Francis Home Auxiliary, Irish History Club and was a member of St. Patrick/Sacred Heart choir for 42 years.
She is survived by her six children: James O'Connor (Mary Burg), John O'Connor (Rose Ann Goeser), Thomas O'Connor (Linda Burnett), Kathleen O'Connor, Richard O'Connor (Shauna Brunet) and Margaret Venne (Scott); 14 grandchildren: Zack (Jennifer) O'Connor, Jason (Deb) O'Connor, Jennifer (Brent) Schutte, Sarah Stauffacher, Laura (Jay) Novak, Timothy Stupich, Todd (Tanya) O'Connor, Nick (Tiffany) Venne, Tina (Nick) Shim-Ping, David (Nicole Nass) Stupich, Curt (special friend Abbey Schoenborn) Venne, Joseph (Amanda) O'Connor, Jordan (Heather) O'Connor and Alex (Ashley) O'Connor. Jeanette also leaves behind 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lowell; brother Richard; sister Virginia Webster; sister-in-law Joan Webster and four nephews: Todd, Bruce and Michael Webster and Craig Henderson.
Private family services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020. Entombment will take place in the Chapel of the Risen Christ, Calvary Mausoleum.
