Jeanette "Marty" M. Wirtz
Fond du Lac - Jeanette "Marty" M. Wirtz, 81, of Malone, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born May 27, 1938 in Tomahawk, the daughter of Rudy and Ester Barney Martin. On June 7, 1958 she married Lawrence L. Wirtz in Fond du Lac and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2018. Marty worked for Dr. Karl Pennau until her retirement in 2003. Marty enjoyed golf, gambling, especially playing slot machines, ceramics, she was a cribbage champion, most of all she loved bringing family and friends together through her cooking and baking.
She is survived by seven children, Mike (Ellen) Wirtz, Katie (Bob) Schumacher, Don (Shelley) Wirtz, Mark (Carol) Wirtz, Dave (Amy) Wirtz, Patty (Jeremy) Kraus, and Steve Wirtz; twelve grandchildren, Amy Wirtz, Jacob (Ayantu) Wirtz, Michael Schumacher, Nicole Wirtz, Brian Wirtz, Christina Wirtz, Matthew Wirtz, Jessica Wirtz, Ryan (Beth) Doll, Alexandria (Jason) Hojem, Tessa Wirtz, and Briar Wirtz; two great-grandchild, Olivia Hojem and Zelie Doll; one sister, Judy (Tony) Powers; one sister-in-law, Joan (Denis) Justman; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by his parents; her husband, Lawrence; one daughter, Mary Wirtz; one brother, Jerry (Darlene) Martin; two sisters, Shirley (Bill) Green and Joanne (Charles) Garner.
Due to the current circumstance surrounding COVID-19, private family burial has taken place in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Katie Schumacher, W3205 Schumacher Rd, Malone, WI, 53049.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 17, 2020