Lomira - Jeanne A. Jaeger (Merkt), age 85 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born on January 5, 1935 in Milwaukee to Joseph C. and Myrtle Merkt (Pope). She was united in marriage to Jerome A. "Bud" Jaeger on September 18, 1954 at Holy Trinity in Kewaskum.

Jeanne retired from AS&T, LLC in St. Kilian where she was the co-owner.

Those Jeanne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her nine children, Jerome III (Floy); Judith (Donald) Greif, Jeffrey (Sharon), Joseph (Susan), Jay (Lisa), Jacqueline Marquardt, Jeannette (Charles) Sabel, James (Alexis), and Jody (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Kathleen Jaeger; 31 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Kougl, Donna Dallen-Seering, and Mary (Thomas) Roberts; four sisters-in-law, Darleen Merkt, Gretchen Merkt, Delores Miller, and Germaine Croell; brother-in-law, Orville "Jim" Jaeger; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, John; granddaughter, Sarah Jaeger; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Jaeger; son-in-law, Lee Marquardt; four brothers, Robert "Jocko" Merkt, David (Dolly) Merkt, Gregory (Joellen) Merkt, and Richard (Penny) Merkt; three brothers-in-law, John "Jack" Croell, Eugene (Luella) Jaeger, and Reginald "Bud" Miller; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Lee) Niemuth, Eunice (Eugene) Beitsch, and Maryann (Albert) O'Bera.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church, N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport (on Hwy 67 in Ashford). Interment at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery.

Jeanne's family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Saturday from 9 am until 11:45 am. Memorials to of Wisconsin at https://www.kidneywi.org/.

Jeanne's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation and Agnesian Hospice for the loving care they provided.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeanne's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
