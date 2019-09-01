|
|
Jeanne Ruff
Fond du Lac -
Jeanne M Ruff, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, August 29 2019 at Edenbrook
She was born on July 17 1948, in Fond du Lac, daughter of Arthur and Lillian Kralik Saltzwadel
She is survived by her Son: Matthew (friend Nicky) Ruff of Manitowoc and Daughter Sarah Thern of Fond du Lac. Three grandchildren: Keegan, Kaidyn, Connley. Three Sisters: Karen(Frank) Abitz of Beaver Dam, Debra (Jeffrey) Vollstedt of Fond du Lac and Mary Monday of North Fond du Lac. Five Nieces and Nephews: Paul, Christine, Kelly, Steven, Luke
She is preceded in death by her parents:
Jeanne was a school bus driver for the Advocap and Headstart Program. She was a member of
Holy Family Parish- Sacred Heart Church. Jeanne enjoyed her grandkids, playing bingo, and cards.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date. With Inurnment at St Charles Cemetery Town
of Taycheedah. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019