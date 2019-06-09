|
|
Jeffery Nitzke
Ripon - Jeffery W. Nitzke, age 50, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.
Jeff was born August 22, 1968 in Ripon, WI, the son of Daniel "Bud" and Frances (Daehn) Nitzke. After graduating from Ripon High School, Jeff worked for Wisconsin Power and Light, Equity Livestock as a yard manager, and Grand River Cooperative. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, WI. Jeff was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan, WI, where he served on the church council until he moved to Ripon and joined Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jeff was a member of the Markesan Lion's Club, he enjoyed cooking, watching wrestling and Nascar. Jeff loved organizing and managing his children's activities and helping them with their schoolwork.
Jeff is survived by his children, Alexee, Chandler, Willow and Spencer of Ripon, WI; mother of his children, Brenda (Terry) Dolderer of Ripon, WI; aunts, Marty and Lois; cousins; and his best fur friends, Cuddles and Penny. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jamie Nitzke; uncle, Clarence "Steamer" Nitzke; and an aunt, Betty (Patrick) Putzi.
A visitation for Jeff will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 Mt. Zion Drive, Ripon, WI, 54971.
A memorial service for Jeff will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Sheppard and Pastor Dennis Meier officiating. Inurnment will take place at Bethel Reeds Corners Cemetery, Town of Metomen. A memorial is being established in his name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019