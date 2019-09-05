Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
1965 - 2019
Jeffrey J. Feyen Obituary
Jeffrey J. Feyen

Fond du Lac - Jeffrey J. Feyen, 54, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1965 to Donald J. Feyen and Judith Richardson in Fond du Lac.

Jeff was a high school graduate of L.P. Goodrich in Fond du Lac. He worked with his father at Feyen & Sons, Inc. for most of his adult life. Jeff loved to ride his Harley and the camaraderie with his friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

Jeff is survived by his son, Sebastian Radtke; his father Donald (Nancy) Feyen; one brother, Todd (Arlene) Feyen; one sister, Terri Vandenbloomer; special friend, Kelly Schmitz; three step-brothers, Daniel, Dale and Dwayne Malson; niece and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services: Jeff's family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
