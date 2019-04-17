Jeffrey L. Dowland



Mount Calvary - Jeffrey L. Dowland, age 70, of Mount Calvary, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Harbor Haven Nursing Facility in Fond du Lac.



He was born February 5, 1949, in Fond du Lac to the late Frank & Shirley (Streeter) Dowland.



Jeff graduated from Goodrich Senior High School in 1967 and received his Associate Degree from Moraine Park Technical College. He served in the US Airforce from 1968 until 1972.



On September 1, 1973, he married Carol Blonigen at St. Cloud Catholic Church. Jeff had worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for 40 years until he retired.



Jeff was actively involved with the Mount Calvary Ambulance Service from 1989 to 1999. He coached youth baseball and basketball for many years for the Mount Calvary Athletic Club.



He was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary and the Mount Calvary American Legion Abler-Engel Post 454.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Carol; his four children, Ben Dowland of Madison, Chad (April) Dowland of Fond du Lac, Nicole Dowland of Madison, and Tony (Breyn) Dowland of Mount Calvary; his grandchildren, Chloe, Charlotte, and Amelia Dowland and a fourth grandchild expected in May; his beloved dog, Floyd; his brothers, Terry (Cathy) Dowland of Fond du Lac, Mike (Mary) Dowland of North Fond du Lac, Dan (Angie) Dowland of Fond du Lac, and Rick (Jill) Dowland of Forest Junction. He is further survived by sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank & Shirley Dowland; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alois & Alice Blonigen; a sister-in-law, Marie Wegner; and his buddy "Hulkster".



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will preside. Military Rites conducted by the Mount Calvary American Legion Abler-Engel Post 454 and State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the church in Mount Calvary on Monday, April 22nd from 12:00 noon until 3:30 PM.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.



Jeff's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the "angels" that cared for him at Harbor Haven and Touchstone Living Center and the Agnesian Hospice Hope caregivers. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary