Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" McArthur


1954 - 2019
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" McArthur Obituary
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" McArthur

Fond du Lac - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" McArthur, 65, passed away with his loving wife, Cindy, by his side on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born in Fond du Lac on Wednesday, May 5, 1954 to Leon and Marjorie (née Beck) McArthur. On Tuesday, April 28, 2009, Jeff married Cindy Seresse in Las Vegas, Nev.

For thirty years, Jeff was a carpenter for both Kindt Lumber and William Sesing Const. before his retirement ten years ago. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughter, Heather (Jamie) Connor; granddaughter, Hannah Connor; sister, Cheryl (David) Ruples; brother-in-law, Glen (Mary) Seresse; two sisters-in-law, Lynn (Gary) Ewerdt and Janet Seresse; nieces, nephews and friends; and lastly his three best friends, Tony Broder, Gary Ewerdt and Walter Zinnel; and his dog, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
