Jeffrey L. Passini
Fond du Lac - Jeffrey L. Passini, age 68, of Ft. Worth, TX, passed away on November 10, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on September 12, 1951, in Sheboygan, the son of Attilio and Doris (Stephan) Passini. Jeff was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary's Springs High School. On May 5, 1991 he married Debbie Dearth in New Berlin, WI. They have resided in Texas for the past twenty-five years.
Survivors include his wife Debbie of Ft. Worth, TX; three children, Andrea Passini of Port Charlotte, FL, Tony and Ashlee Passini of Ft. Worth, TX; two grandchildren, Kameron and Sebastian; his five siblings, Joli (Darryl Driscoll) Passini of Fond du Lac, Jennifer (Daniel) Siegel of Orlando, FL, Mitchell (Cathy) Passini of Rolla, MO, Amy (Michael Daub) Passini of Milwaukee, Patrice (David) Bolthouse of West Bend; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Attilio and Doris Passini.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place and interment will follow the service in the mausoleum.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020