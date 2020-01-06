|
|
Jeffrey Roggenbuck
Green Lake - Jeffrey Roggenbuck, age 61, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home.
Jeff was born on December 15, 1958, the son of Arthur and Patricia (Sullivan) Roggenbuck. He married Linda Dailly in Palatine, IL in 1997. Jeff worked as a professional truck driver for 41 years. He owned his own truck and was an owner/operator for many years. He was a passionate Chicago Black Hawk and Chicago Bear fan. He also loved fishing, hunting, golfing and NASCAR. He had invented and patented tomato towers.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Roggenbuck; son, Jason (Theresa) Roggenbuck; daughter, Jenny (Andy) Goodfriend; nine and a half grandchildren; brother, Ken Roggenbuck; sisters, Kim (Ken) Walters, Janis Roggenbuck, Cindy (Jeff) Underwood; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jeff is further survived by special nephews, Mike and Matt Dailly and special friends, Mike, Maureen, Jeff, Kris and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Roggenbuck on September 10, 2003; mother, Patricia Roggenbuck on December 25, 2019 and sister-in-law, Brenda Roggenbuck on March 14, 2010.
A Celebration of Life for his mother, Patricia and Jeff Roggenbuck will be held at a later date.
A separate Celebration of Life for Jeff and Linda's friends and neighbors will be held after the family celebration. Memorials may be directed to the Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020