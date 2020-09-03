Jeffrey T. Schaefer
Fond du Lac - Jeffrey T. Schaefer, 65, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 19, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the son of Ronald and Joanne Streck Schaefer. Jeffrey graduated from Goodrich High School Class of 1973. On October 1, 1988 he married Connie L. Green at Church of Our Saviour. He worked for Weasler Engineering in West Bend. Jeffrey enjoyed shooting pool, spending time at Googles, watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, and spending time with his grandchildren; he especially loved spending most of his time with his grandson and buddy, Kaleb.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; four children, Rebecca (Steve) Wagner of Fond du Lac, Heidi (Erik) Luther of Lomira, Jennifer (David) Smith of Fond du Lac, and Jeffrey Schaefer of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Makaylee, Autumn, and Madison Luther, Jordan and Cheyanne Abitz, Hanna Christie, Kaleb and Carter Schaefer, and Skylar Mayotte; two great grandchildren, R.J. and Jordyan; one brother, Gary Schaefer of West Virginia; his mother-in-law, Ruth Green of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Joy (Gary) Sina of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Kevin Green of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Roy Green.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at church with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
.