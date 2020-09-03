1/1
Jeffrey T. Schaefer
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey T. Schaefer

Fond du Lac - Jeffrey T. Schaefer, 65, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 19, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the son of Ronald and Joanne Streck Schaefer. Jeffrey graduated from Goodrich High School Class of 1973. On October 1, 1988 he married Connie L. Green at Church of Our Saviour. He worked for Weasler Engineering in West Bend. Jeffrey enjoyed shooting pool, spending time at Googles, watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, and spending time with his grandchildren; he especially loved spending most of his time with his grandson and buddy, Kaleb.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; four children, Rebecca (Steve) Wagner of Fond du Lac, Heidi (Erik) Luther of Lomira, Jennifer (David) Smith of Fond du Lac, and Jeffrey Schaefer of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Makaylee, Autumn, and Madison Luther, Jordan and Cheyanne Abitz, Hanna Christie, Kaleb and Carter Schaefer, and Skylar Mayotte; two great grandchildren, R.J. and Jordyan; one brother, Gary Schaefer of West Virginia; his mother-in-law, Ruth Green of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Joy (Gary) Sina of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Kevin Green of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Roy Green.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at church with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.

Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved