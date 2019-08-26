Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Jerald Vant Hoff Sr.

Jerald Vant Hoff Sr. Obituary
Jerald Vant Hoff, Sr.

Beaver Dam - Jerald L. Vant Hoff, Sr., 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Eagles Wings.

The family of Jerry Vant Hoff Sr. will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Per Jerry's request there will not be a formal service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019
