Jerald Vant Hoff, Sr.
Beaver Dam - Jerald L. Vant Hoff, Sr., 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Eagles Wings.
The family of Jerry Vant Hoff Sr. will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Per Jerry's request there will not be a formal service.
