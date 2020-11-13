1/1
Jeremy John Blaszczyk
Jeremy John Blaszczyk

Milwaukee - Jeremy John Blaszczyk, "Young Spotted Eagle of the Marten Clan", 46, from Milwaukee, formerly from Fond Du Lac, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born in Rhinelander on May 26, 1974 to Henry "Hank" and Barbara (Ceplina) Blaszczyk. On March 6, 2002 he married Gina Rogler.

Jeremy was a terrific artist, who loved drawing cartoon/comic book characters. He was a former Marine, extremely hardworking, and loved his family, especially his grandson, Shawn "JJ" Ryan. Jeremy was a great big brother, always looking out for his little sister and had a kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed hunting/fishing with his brothers and stepfather and was an avid gamer who taught his craft to his nieces and nephews.

Forever remembered by his wife, Gina; parents, Barb (Ken, Sr.) Dotson; children, Mike Rogler, Charlie Rogler and Hannah Collver (fiancé Matt Ryan); and grandson, Shawn Jeremy John Ryan. Jeremy will also lovingly be remembered by his four siblings, Larry (Michele) Blaszczyk, Travis (Heidi) Blaszczyk, Kenneth Dotson, Jr., and Cynthia (Jesse) Slane; eight nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry "Hank" Blaszczyk.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond Du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM. Military Funeral Honors will be rendered by the U.S.M.C. and American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75. Cremation will follow the service.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required while in attendance.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at St. Agnes Hospital, Froedert Hospital and Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassion, care, attention and thoughtfulness during this extremely difficult time.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
