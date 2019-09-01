|
|
Jeremy R. Krahn
Fond du Lac - Jeremy R. Krahn, 40, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born November 15, 1978 in Fond du Lac, the son of Robert and Michelle Richardson Krahn. Jeremy graduated in 1996 from Tigard High School in Tigard, Oregon. On September 23, 2017 he married Katie Rae Van Deurzen in Lamartine. Jeremy worked as a tram technician for Hillside Trams in West Bend. He was very proud of the work he did and his customers loved him. He was a member of Top Hats Motorcycle Club and was a Hall of Famer for the Fond du Lac Crusaders. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and laughter. Jeremy was an athlete at heart and was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. He had a love for motorcycles and enjoyed many benefit rides, especially those dedicated to veterans. He enjoyed making things, was physically very strong, played video games, and loved spending time with his children and family.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; his parents, Bob Krahn of Fond du Lac and Michelle (Jeff) Spear of Oshkosh; his children, Desmond (Kristan) Krahn of Aurora, Colorado, Desirae (Hayden) Reitz, Colton Krahn, Keagan, Tayten, Tysun Krahn, GemmaRae Krahn, Griffin Krahn, and Gage, all of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren, Kaycie and Kolbe Reitz. He is further survived by his paternal grandmother, Rosalyn Duley of Fond du Lac and his maternal grandmother, Janice Gauthier of Manitowoc; his siblings, Trisha (Greg) Homdrom of Bend, Oregon, Tanya Brown of Junction City, Oregon, Cheyenne Moore of Fond du Lac, Billy Johnson of Hollywood, California, Corbin Krahn and Collin Krahn, both of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and his brothers and sisters of the Top Hats Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gilbert Krahn; his maternal grandfather, Robert Richardson; step daughter, Tiffany Last; his brother, Andrew Johnson; brother-in-law, Mike "Magik" Van Deurzen; and his best friend, Rooster.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A remembrance service will follow at 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019