Jerome Fleischman
1949 - 2020
Jerome Fleischman

Superior - Jerome Fleischman, 71, of Superior, entered into eternal life on November 17, 2020 at Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.

Jerome was born on Sept. 9, 1949 in Fond du Lac, WI the son of Arthur and Lorraine Fleischman. He graduated from St. Mary's grade school and attended St. Mary's Springs before moving to Superior where he graduated from Superior High School in 1967.

He met the love of his life, Lori Esterly in Superior and they have been together for 39 years.

Jerome worked various jobs in Superior. He was also a musician playing bass guitar in local bands. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He enjoyed gambling with Lori and traveling to South Dakota. He also enjoyed playing softball, scuba diving, bowing, taking road trips, and visiting friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Phil Esterly.

Jerome is survived by his soulmate, Lori; son, Richard Fleischman of South Range; brother, Ronald (Dee) Fleischman of Fond du Lac, WI; nephews, Robert (Karen) Fleischman of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and James (Michelle) Fleischman of New Holstein, WI; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry and Janet Esterly of Two Harbors, John Esterly of Superior, and Vicara and Randy Rivers of Aransas Pass, TX; bonus daughters, Becki (John) Stradtman of Cloquet and Suzi (Jesse) Olson of Superior; bonus grandsons, Dylan Stradtman and Zac and Jacob Olson; and great nephews, great niece, and cousins.

Per Jerry's request there will be no public services. His body has been cremated and will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
