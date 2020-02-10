|
|
Jerome Lefeber
Fond du Lac - Jerome J. "Jerry" Lefeber, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Jerry was born on April 9, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Alex and Ida Lefeber (nee Abler) and graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1964. He married Darlene Bender on April 18, 1970 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville. Jerry worked as a Welder for the Railroad for 34 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, more recently Shepherd of the Hills, and was proud to be the sexton of St. Michael's Cemetery and was on many church committees. He was also a member of Abler-Engel American Legion Post #454. Jerry enjoyed polka dancing and playing Sheepshead in his many card clubs. You could always find Jerry mowing a lawn with his John Deere lawn mower. Above all else, he loved the time spent with his family and he never missed any of his grandchildren's events.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Darlene; children, Amy (Allen) Ries, Peter (Loni) Lefeber, Sara (Tim) Roltgen, and Brian (Kathy) Lefeber; grandchildren, Rachel and Ellie Ries, Brianna, Claire, and Andrew Lefeber, Charles, Ruth, and Grace Roltgen, Eli and Oran Lefeber; one great-granddaughter, Jolianna; siblings, Marian Costello, Rita Parke, Monica (Mike) Lapcewich, Steve (Patty) Lefeber, Carol (Bob) Gens, Tony (Gay) Lefeber, and Cathy (Tom) Luckow; sister-in-law, Kathryn Lefeber; and brother-in-law, Hank Urban. He is further survived by many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Ida Lefeber; In-laws, Gerhardt and Ruth Bender; brother, Alex Lefeber; sister, Rosalie Urban; brothers-in-law, Pat Costello and Jerry Parke; sister-in-law, Sharon Kuhfuss; niece, Carmen Gens; and great-nephew, Patrick Jubinal.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Rev. Neil Zinthefer and Rev. Richard Robinson will concelebrate and burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Dotyville.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills and on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass.
Jerry's family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Agnes Hospital.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020