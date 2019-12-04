|
Jerome R. Yungwirth
Fond du Lac - Jerome R. Yungwirth, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Francis Home. He was born February 3, 1929 in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Veronica Mayer Yungwirth. Jerome served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. On January 29, 1955 he married Joan M. Kastorff at St. Mary's Catholic Church and she preceded him in death May 23, 2001. Jerome worked for Giddings & Lewis until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Holy Name Society, past member of the Elks Club and boy scout leader. He relaxed doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Jerome vacationed in Vilas County for many years with family. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking, fishing, playing sheepshead, and loved getting together with family for dinner.
He is survived by his son, David Yungwirth of Mt. Calvary; his daughter, Karen Yungwirth of New Berlin; one granddaughter, Ashley Yungwirth; brother, Tom (Agnes) Yungwirth of Green Bay; sister, Beatrice Pilkenton of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Patrick Switlick of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; daughter-in-law, Joyce Derge Yungwirth; three brothers, Greg (Veronica), Bob, and John (Ann); four sisters, Virginia (Harold) Bond, Lois (Al) Weber, Anita (Tony) Thompson, and Janet Switlick.
The visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac. Private entombment will be held in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019