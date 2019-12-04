Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Family Church
271 4th Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Yungwirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome R. Yungwirth


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome R. Yungwirth Obituary
Jerome R. Yungwirth

Fond du Lac - Jerome R. Yungwirth, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Francis Home. He was born February 3, 1929 in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Veronica Mayer Yungwirth. Jerome served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. On January 29, 1955 he married Joan M. Kastorff at St. Mary's Catholic Church and she preceded him in death May 23, 2001. Jerome worked for Giddings & Lewis until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Holy Name Society, past member of the Elks Club and boy scout leader. He relaxed doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Jerome vacationed in Vilas County for many years with family. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking, fishing, playing sheepshead, and loved getting together with family for dinner.

He is survived by his son, David Yungwirth of Mt. Calvary; his daughter, Karen Yungwirth of New Berlin; one granddaughter, Ashley Yungwirth; brother, Tom (Agnes) Yungwirth of Green Bay; sister, Beatrice Pilkenton of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Patrick Switlick of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; daughter-in-law, Joyce Derge Yungwirth; three brothers, Greg (Veronica), Bob, and John (Ann); four sisters, Virginia (Harold) Bond, Lois (Al) Weber, Anita (Tony) Thompson, and Janet Switlick.

The visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac. Private entombment will be held in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now