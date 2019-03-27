Services
Jerome W. Masarik


Jerome W. Masarik

Fond du Lac - Jerome Wayne Masarik, 62, passed away after an extended illness, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was born (one of twins) in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on November 20, 1956 to Stephen and Elizabeth (Steffes) Masarik. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 - 1979, and returned to Fond du Lac where he lived until his death.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (John) Hanke of Lombard, Illinois; his brothers, David (Karen) Masarik of Wisconsin Dells, Dennis (Sue) Masarik of Downers Grove, Illinois, Michael (Patti) Masarik of Vinton, Virginia, and Joseph Masarik of Fond du Lac; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Masarik; his sister, Patricia (Kenneth) Gerner; and his brothers, James Masarik and Thomas Masarik.

Graveside services will be held in St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
