|
|
Jerry C. Steger
Mayville - Jerry C. Steger, age 73, of Mayville, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home.
Jerry was born the son of Jerome and LaVerna (Krueger) Steger on March 29, 1946 in Fond du Lac. He was united in marriage to Diane Moon on September 30, 1967 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Jerry had retired after 30 years as a welder for Maysteel. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed being outdoors and especially tending to his garden, hunting, and fishing. He also liked going on gaming trips with his wife and family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years- Diane of Mayville. His children- Connie Steger of Theresa, DuWayne (Melissa) Steger of Mayville, and Nathan (Courtney) Steger of Mayville. His grandchildren- Brett, Hunter, Cammie, Gavin, and Rylan. His siblings- Jerome (Marge) Steger of Iron Ridge, LuAnn Ripple of Mayville, Ronald (Kathleen) Steger of Mayville, Dennis (Catherine) Steger of Horicon, Donna (Glen) Baumann of Mayville, Judy Kaiser of Beaver Dam, Roger Steger of Fond du Lac, Darwin (Sheila) Steger of Mayville, Cindy (Wayne) Zastrow of Fond du Lac, Kevin (Debbie) Steger of Mayville, and Brenda (fiance' Kevin) Steger of Mayville. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Nicholas.
A funeral service for Jerry will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Rev. Marge Steger officiating. A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 13 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020