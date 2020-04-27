|
Jerry Moss-Lepinsky
Fond du Lac - Jerry L. Moss-Lepinsky, 52, of Fond du Lac, went to his heavenly home on April 26th, 2020 after a 1 year, 8-day long battle with cancer. Jerry was born July 28, 1968 in Fond du Lac to the late Raymond and Patricia Moss.
Survivors include his "precious" wife Amanda, daughters Samantha Moss and Lexus Moss-Lepinsky, son Justin Moss and stepson Nathan Drewry, brothers Bruce Hybert (special friend, Mary Martin), Rexallen (Kim) Moss, Jeff Moss (fiancée Ann Schwartz), Terry Moss, sister Jackie Moss, sister-in-law Christine (Tim) Mickus, stepbrother Donald (Terri) Kollmann, granddaughters, Bhaili and AllyRay; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Stephany, Brianna, Jason, Tabitha (Sal), Allysa, Kayli, Malaki, Brandy, Devin, Ethan "Bozo," Rachel, Anthony, Johnathan, Dustin (Megan) and their children Renee, Carter and Kasen and Devon Mickus (fiancé Josh Carver).
Jerry is further survived by his father and mother-in-law David and Cheryle Lepinsky, stepmother Lora Moss, best friend Alice Spear, special adopted granddaughter Lalaine, other relatives and many friends.
Jerry graduated with the class of 1987 from LP Goodrich High School and also earned a degree in Early Childhood at MPTC. His favorite job was working at Advocap Head Start as a bus driver and teacher's aide. Jerry also did welding, was a truck driver, auto mechanic and a carrier for the Fond du Lac Reporter.
Jerry's hobbies were Moto Cross racing, Demolition Derbys, Mighty 4 Racing and working on cars at Indian Jerry's. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to county fairs. Jerry especially liked going to the movies and comedy clubs.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Moss, his mother, Patricia Moss, his son, Dontay "Towchains" Moss, his siblings Danny Moss and Shelly Hybert, nephew Joseph Wegner, special aunt Pearl (Smith) Snyder and special friend Barb Patterson.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Jerry and his son, Dontay, will be scheduled at a later date.
Jerry's family extends their thanks to Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic-Aurora Oshkosh, Aurora at Home Hospice and all the wonderful support from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's memory may be directed to Amanda Moss-Lepinsky, PO Box 464, Fond du Lac, WI 54936.
"Go Rest High on that Mountain!"
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020