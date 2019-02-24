Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
North Fond du Lac - On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 a beautiful soul was taken from us too soon. Jesse A. Downes was born April 4, 1980 in Boulder, CO, the son of Cynthia Fisher Downes. Jesse was a graduate of Goodrich High School Class of 1998. He worked for Kondex Corp. in Lomira and currently for Oshkosh Truck in Oshkosh. He loved spending time with family and friends, bringing a smile to everyone's face. Jesse enjoyed his aquariums and loved his cats. He was always there to help others during difficult times, never asking for anything in return. Jesse was always ready with a smile, joke, or the best hugs and was a complete joy to be around. Jesse's heart was too big for this world and was loved by many.

He is survived by his mother, Cindy Downes of Brothertown; Bob Landowski, who was a father to him; his aunt, uncles, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Fisher Westbrook and his maternal grandfather, Robert Fisher.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Jesse's name to a Suicide Prevention Organization of your choice.

The love that Jesse gave in his life, is now coming back to him. A cycle of love he would never want to end.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
