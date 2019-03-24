Jewell Ann (McDonald) Amrhein



Fond du Lac - Jewell Ann (McDonald) Amrhein, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing home.



Jewell was born on October 21, 1938 in DePere, Wisconsin.



She worked for Job Service of Wisconsin for 27 years, retiring in October of 2000. Jewell was an avid reader of paperback books and a huge fan of any type of crime show. In Jewell's younger years, she was an avid dancer. Also, she had a short stint as a model for Spiegel Catalog in the 50's. For many years, Jewell was the bookkeeper for Amrhein Delivery Service of Fond du Lac.



Jewell is preceded in death by her foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brightenbach; a son, Greg Amrhein; siblings, Peggy (Joe) Woitula, Shirley (Bob) Heller, Wally McDonald; longtime friend and roommate, Sandra Schramm, and also Sandra's Mother, Viola Schramm, whom she adored.



She is survived by two sons, Bradley Amrhein and Gary (JoAnn) Amrhein; a sister, Janice (Jim) Redemann; very good family friend, Vonnie Maly and good personal friend, Betty Ernist; other friends and acquaintances.



The family of Jewell wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Edenbrook Nursing home and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care.



At Jewell's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.



