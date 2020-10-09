1/
Jillaine "Jill" Krudwig
1946 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Jillaine J. Krudwig, 74, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on October 8, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital after a long and courageous battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Jill was born April 11, 1946 to Melvin and Genevieve (Jaber) Schoepke in Fond du Lac, two days before her future husband. Jill grew up in Oakfield and graduated from Oakfield High School class of 1964.

Jill married the love of her life, Dick Krudwig on June 5, 1965 at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac.

Jill loved being a stay at home mom, taking care of her three children. After raising her children, she went on to work for Mercury Marine for 22 years.

Jill was a generous soul, always putting others needs first. She was an avid golfer, missing that later in life. She loved watching "Days of our Lives", never missing an episode.

Jill is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dick; children, Tracy (Dave) Kimball of Markesan, Robert (Jodi) Krudwig of Fond du Lac, Tammy Pieper of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Ryan (Mariah) Krudwig, Kyle Krudwig (special friend, Madalynn Albertz), Beth Kimball (fiancé Luke Meyer), Ben Kimball (Fiancé Morgan McConnell), Amber Pieper and Zack Beyak.

She is further survived by her brother, Don Collien; sister, Karen Schoepke; twin sister, Jackie (Ed) Henke; brothers-in-law, Tom and Mike Krudwig; sisters-in-law, Carol (George) Moses and Terri (Kent) Reschke; many other nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, other relatives and many other special friends.

Jill is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Genevieve (Jaber) Schoepke; in-laws, John and Alice (Koenig) Krudwig; sisters-in-law, Meri Krudwig and Linda Collien.

Jill's family will greet friends and relatives for visitation on Monday October 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A second visitation will be on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 59 E Merrill Ave, Fond du Lac, from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church. Entombment will follow the Mass at Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
13
Entombment
Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
