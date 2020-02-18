|
|
Jim Riddle
Waupun - Jim Riddle, 61, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 17, 2020.
Memorial services for Jim Riddle will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020