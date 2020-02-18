Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Waupun - Jim Riddle, 61, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 17, 2020.

Memorial services for Jim Riddle will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
