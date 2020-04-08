Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Dimick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie M. Dimick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie M. Dimick Obituary
Jimmie M. Dimick

Rosendale - Jimmie M. Dimick, age 85, of Rosendale, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Jimmie was born on August 30, 1934 in Coryelle County, TX (Fort Hood), the daughter of Francis and Irene (Brookshire) Wolf. She attended Maple and Shive elementary schools in Texas for grades 1 through 8 and graduated from Killeen High School in Killeen, TX, in 1952. In 1958 Jimmie married David J. Dimick in San Antonio, TX. Dave passed away on November 3, 2017. Jimmie owned and operated the Village Cafe; was a county supervisor for Washburn County for 12 years; a board member of the IndianHead Agency for 18 years; was town chair; and was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church as well as the church sewing group in Rosendale.

Jimmie is survived by her four daughters, Debi (Richard) Struck, Becky Darkow, Marian Ollinger, and Patti (Kevin) Madigan; grandchildren, Laurie (Sean) McCarthy, Aaron (Soma) Struck, Kim (David) Johnson, Jessica (Scott) Lindow, Shanna (Eric) Eskelei, Ashley (Chad) Gargulak, Brandon Darkow, Sarah Ollinger, Nick (Roxanne) Ollinger, Amanda (Matt) Wycklendt, David (Savannah) Romens, and Megan (Brad) Winter; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; a sister, Billie (Robert) Matheny and a brother, Terry (Susan) Wolf; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irene Wolf; husband, David Dimick; and a son-in-law, Peter Darkow.

A private visitation and funeral service for Jimmie will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Rev. Charles R. Thompson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery. A public memorial service for Jimmie will be held at a later date and her obituary will be updated when that date is determined. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -