Jimmy A. Lindsley
1964 - 2020
Jimmy A. Lindsley

North Fond du Lac - Jimmy A. Lindsley, 56, of North Fond du Lac, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence within hours of his very close father-in-law, Robert Zamzow. He was born September 1, 1964 in Fond du Lac, the son of Earl and Jean Smith Lindsley. On October 24, 1987 he married Kathleen A. Zamzow at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. Jim worked as an EMT for the North Fond du Lac Fire and EMS for 32 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and loved getting together with extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two children, Alex Lindsley and Hannah Lindsley; his mother-in-law, Audrey Zamzow of Waupun; sister-in-law, Jill (Bill) Gerl of Green Bay; brother-in-law, Dean Zamzow of Waupun; two nieces, Ciera and Anika; nephew, Liam; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and special aunt, Fran Smith.

The visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday at church. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
