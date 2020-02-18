|
|
Joan Burns
Oshkosh - Joan A. Burns (LeQue) met with her angels Thursday morning January 2, 2020 with her loved ones beside her. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald J. Burns of Oshkosh.
They were married on December 31, 1983 in Clark County, Nevada. They lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before traveling and moving to Arizona and then settling into Las Vegas in 1989. They were apartment managers, while Joan was also a head cook for a popular bar and restaurant and a hospice home. Joan and Don often travelled. They enjoyed attending the Vegas Harley Conventions with brother-in-law Carl and wife Mary, sister to Don.
Joan and Don moved back to Wisconsin to live out their retirement years in Oshkosh. Joan enjoyed crafting and collecting vintage dolls. She had a serious love for all animals, especially dogs. She rescued many and saved the lives of newborn puppies.
She loved to cook and bake and surprise the family, friends and neighbors with her meals and desserts. She was a strong and kind hearted spirit to everyone she knew and met.
Joan is survived by her two sisters, Lori Ann (Franciso) Muzquiz and Shirley Jean (Joe) Roberts, both of Fond du Lac; son, Bruce Voskuil; daughter, Deborah (Mike) Kremer; three grandchildren Chad Kremer, Bruce Ford, and Crystal Ann Bork; great-grandchildren, Corey, Ryan, Jude, Emma, Holden and Harley. Also included are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Rachel LeQue and brothers, Bob and Jim LeQue.
Her sudden and unexpected loss is a tragedy to all of her family and friends.
There will be a private memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020