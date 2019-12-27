|
|
Joan Buslaff
Campbellsport - Joan Mary Buslaff, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on November 6, 1936 in the Town of Ashford, the daughter of the late Charles and Viola Koepke (nee Scholl). On November 6, 1954, she married Vernon "Butch" Buslaff at the Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne. Joan worked at Amity, Reliable and McGregor and finished her working career as a greeter at Walmart. Butch and Joan were the longtime owners of Butch and Joan's Minor Bar.
Joan's greatest love was her family and time that she could spend with them. She was devoted to her husband, Butch for 65 years. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys. Joan enjoyed working and was dedicated to her jobs. She enjoyed attending to her flower gardens and decorating her country home.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Butch; children, Rick (Jonell) and Robin Foerster; grandchildren, Aaron (Keri) Buslaff, Jason (special friend Becky) Buslaff, Lisa (Jason) Zak, Emmy (John) Ernser, and Abram (special friend Lexi) Foerster; great-grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Thane, Stella, Logan, Brinley, Maielle, and Huckston; sister, Lillian Burgert; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Almon and Amanda Buslaff; her son- in-law, Jim, brothers, Kenneth (Betty), Emden, Gerald (Gertrude), Melvin (Maryann), and Lloyd (Sharon), sisters, Marjorie (Herb) Prost-Radtke and Gloria (Norbert) Serwe and her brother-in-law, Lewis Burgert.
A memorial service will be held at Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Joseph Brath will officiate.
Joan's family extends a special thank you to the staff of Serenity Villa for their compassion and care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019