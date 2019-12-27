Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Buslaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Buslaff


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Buslaff Obituary
Joan Buslaff

Campbellsport - Joan Mary Buslaff, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on November 6, 1936 in the Town of Ashford, the daughter of the late Charles and Viola Koepke (nee Scholl). On November 6, 1954, she married Vernon "Butch" Buslaff at the Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne. Joan worked at Amity, Reliable and McGregor and finished her working career as a greeter at Walmart. Butch and Joan were the longtime owners of Butch and Joan's Minor Bar.

Joan's greatest love was her family and time that she could spend with them. She was devoted to her husband, Butch for 65 years. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys. Joan enjoyed working and was dedicated to her jobs. She enjoyed attending to her flower gardens and decorating her country home.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Butch; children, Rick (Jonell) and Robin Foerster; grandchildren, Aaron (Keri) Buslaff, Jason (special friend Becky) Buslaff, Lisa (Jason) Zak, Emmy (John) Ernser, and Abram (special friend Lexi) Foerster; great-grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Thane, Stella, Logan, Brinley, Maielle, and Huckston; sister, Lillian Burgert; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Almon and Amanda Buslaff; her son- in-law, Jim, brothers, Kenneth (Betty), Emden, Gerald (Gertrude), Melvin (Maryann), and Lloyd (Sharon), sisters, Marjorie (Herb) Prost-Radtke and Gloria (Norbert) Serwe and her brother-in-law, Lewis Burgert.

A memorial service will be held at Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Joseph Brath will officiate.

Joan's family extends a special thank you to the staff of Serenity Villa for their compassion and care.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
Download Now