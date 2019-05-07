Joan C. Betley



Fond du Lac - Joan C. Betley, 81, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born March 25, 1938 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Florence Checki Ward. Joan graduated from Goodrich High School. She married Robert Perron who preceded her in death. On May 10, 1983 she married Adrian Betley in Pickens, South Carolina and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2017. She was a member of Wells Retirees Group, Fond du Lac Women's Choir, Ramada Water Aerobics, and the Gratitude Club.



She is survived by six children, Michelle (Randall) Uhlenbrauck of Appleton, Michael Perron of Sparta, Thomas (Allyson) Perron of Hortonville, Theresa (Don) Titus of West Bend, Catherine (Jeff) LaPat of Perkasie, PA, and Donna Lucero of Roswell, NM; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Jerome (Barb) Ward and Jack (Cheryl) Ward all of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Robert Perron and Adrian Betley.



The visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at 2:30 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



