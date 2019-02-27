Joan E. Dyer



Fond du Lac - Joan E. Dyer, 92, of Fond du Lac, went home to be with the angels on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 27, 1926 in Fond du Lac, the only child of Lloyd and Florence (Bohan) Dolan. Joan graduated from Goodrich High School in 1944 and continued to plan and attend her class reunions the rest of her life.



After graduation she began employment at the Brownsville Canning Company and soon married her husband of 36 years, Louis Dyer on November 11, 1950. Over the next twelve years Louis and Joan welcomed five daughters. These five girls gave them much joy while at the same time creating daily challenges for their parents. Mom always made sure there was a hot lunch, a home cooked dinner, and cookies after school.



In 1967 Joan began her life long career at Edith's Bridal of Fond du Lac. From the start she enjoyed the buying trips to New York and Chicago and being a part of the bridal experience. During her tenure as a Vice President of the store, she treasured the friendships she made during her 50 years as part of the Edith's family.



During her retirement years she loved the trips to visit her children and grandchildren. Every holiday those grandkids knew the coveted Christmas cookies and fudge would be on their way. One of her favorite things was her birthday trips with her daughters to Las Vegas where she would invest her "stash". She also enjoyed attending the "Irish History Club" monthly meetings with her cousin, Alice Smith.



She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (James) McKelvie, Nancy (Donald) Blattner, Judy (Stephen) Householder, Renee (David) Jensen, Cheryl (Ed Hollibush) Dyer, and Marilyn Wurtz; grandchildren, Troy Jensen, Ryan (Amber) Blattner, Stacy (Robert Parker) Householder, Shea Householder, Zachariah Wurtz, Briana Wurtz, and Dillon Jensen; great grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Austin, August, and Violet; nieces and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; granddaughter, Heather Blattner; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Loretta Dyer; sister-in-law, Marian Betz; and brother-in-law, Lester Dyer, USMC.



The visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, 678 Western Avenue, Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name may be made to the hospice organization of your choice or the .



As our mom, Joan taught us the value of family and respect of others and was successful in raising five strong, independent women. We will miss you every day Mom!



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019