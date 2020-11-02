Joan E. Volbright
Ripon - Looking forward to celebrating her 89th birthday on this earth, Joan E. Volbright, age 88, of Ripon, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is now celebrating in heaven with her entire family.
Joan was born in Fond du Lac, WI on November 11, 1931. Joan became part of history as she was baby number 3 of the first set of triplets born at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, and was the daughter of Edward and Hilda (Nest) Volbright. Joan weighed only 2 lbs. 15 oz.; her sister Junice weighed in at 3 lbs. 4 oz.; and a brother who only survived one week at his tiny birth weight of 3 lbs. 1 oz. Joan became a supportive and helpful big sister some four years later to Donna. Her tiny beginning did not affect her life and ability to thrive as she had lots of wonderful adventures. After graduating from Brandon High School in 1950, she even moved to California for a period of time. Joan worked numerous jobs such as at Pechmans Studio in Kaukauna while taking a correspondence course in art. She also had a degree in fashion design from schooling in Minnesota; worked at Triach as a lab tech; and retired from Ripon College after 35 years in food service. She was an active member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon and was involved in the Friendship Circle. In her earlier years she taught Sunday School and throughout life enjoyed working with young people.
Joan is survived by her dear friends; her cousin; and her ever important church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hilda Volbright; her infant brother; and sisters, Junice and Donna Volbright.
Visitation for Joan will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9:30 until 10:30 am at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for Joan will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon, with Rev. Harsha Kotian officiating. You may view a livestream of Joan's funeral at 10:30 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted after the service has concluded. Interment will follow at Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, WI. For your safety and the safety of the family and church, we ask that masks be worn and please comply with social distancing guidelines if attending the funeral service. Memorials in Joan's name may be directed to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401. W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971; or ThedaCare Hospice, 3000 E. College Ave., Appleton, WI 54915.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.