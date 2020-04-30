|
|
Joan Hurst
Green Bay - Joan M. Hurst, age 85, passed away in Green Bay on April 25, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1934, daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret (Goldapske) Miller. Joan married Davey Hurst on April 25, 1954. She was a CNA at the Kaukauna Hospital for over 25 years until her retirement in 1987. She took great pride in that work.
Joan was a caring, kind and fun -loving character with a unique sense of humor. She loved birds, flowers, a good fish fry followed by pie at Landreman's, and the season of autumn. She and Davey were high school sweethearts and they were truly the love of each other's lives. They enjoyed many good years living among their great neighbors in Kaukauna. They enjoyed fishing, dancing on the deck, playing cards, traveling and spending time with family and good friends. Joan enjoyed the craft of creating "God's Eyes" out of yarn.
Joan is survived by her nieces Lori Francar (De Pere), Patti Wohlfeil (Almond), Peggy Church (Arizona), sister in law Lu Miller (Fond du Lac), beloved twin sister Joyce and brother in law Jack Kennedy, sister in law Marsha Hurst, and many other nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Davey Hurst, brother in law Timm Hurst and her brother Donald Miller.
She will be laid to rest privately with her husband, Davey at Ledgeview Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
Family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the staff of Carrington Assisted Living and Heartland Home Care and Hospice of Green Bay for their excellent care of Joan.
If any family of Joan is available, please call the Fargo Funeral Home at 920-766-6200
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020