Joan I. Rupple
Fond du Lac - Joan I. Rupple, 84, of Fond du Lac, went to the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born to Hattie and Oscar Pfeiffer on August 24, 1935. Loving sister to Ralph, Don, Bobby, Janice, Mary, Lucille, Ruth and Barb. Mom married Lee R. Johnson and had their children, Michael L. Johnson, Scott R. (Annmarie) Johnson, Pamela L. (John) Wehner and Thomas A. Johnson. Our dad Lee and her two sons Michael and Thomas preceded her in death. She later married J. Gordan Rupple, for a wonderful life of love and travel. Gordon preceded her in death.
Her beloved grandchildren, Vanessa (Doug) Wellens, Andrea (Scott) Heckel, Jacob (Tricia) Johnson, Brett (Leah Glunn) Zimmerman. Her precious great gram children Anika, Asher, Abram, Adele Wellens. Jack, Kate Heckel, Marley, Ada Johnson.
Alzheimer's is an awful disease, we lost our mom twice, first her memory, then a hand to hold, a body to hug. Fond du Lac has a treasure called the Hospice Home of Hope. The entire staff, volunteers are truly gifts, this is a calling from God to them, not just a job.
Private family services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Rev. Adam Zimpelmann. Burial will be in Rogersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice Home of Hope. God bless our new family at Hospice.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019