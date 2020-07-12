Joan K. Kunstmann
Lomira - Joan K. Kunstmann (Beyer), age 81, of Lomira passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.
Joan was born the daughter of Henry and Katherine (Murphy) Beyer on April 29, 1939 in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Kunstmann on February 7, 1959 at St. Albert Parish in Milwaukee. Joan spent a lot of her life doing what she loved by taking care and grooming dogs. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. In her spare time, Joan enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and taking care of her garden and flowers.
Joan is survived by her loving husband Ken of Lomira. Her children- Tracy (Kelli) Kunstmann of Waukesha, Randy (Diane) Kunstmann of Brookfield, Christopher (Tracy) Kunstmann of Fredonia, and Kathryn (Craig) Vetter of Mayville. Her grandchildren- Toni (John) Genske, Tyler (Karen) Kunstmann, Samantha Kunstmann, Abby Kunstmann, Jason Kunstmann, and Anna Kunstmann, Zack Vetter, Sydney Vetter, Delaney Vetter, Zane Vetter. Her great grandchildren- Jack and Maya. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery in LeRoy.
Memorials in memory of Joan may be directed to Agnesian Adult Day Services, Agnesian Hospice Hope, or St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.
Special thanks to Agnesian Adult Day Services, Agnesian Hospice Hope, and Hope Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira for all the care and support shown to Joan and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com