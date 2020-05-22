|
Joan K. Lubeck
Fond du Lac - Joan K. Lubeck, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 11, 1932, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edwin and Helen Vandermolen Georg. She was confirmed in her faith on April 14, 1946, and later graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Class of 1950. On October 24, 1959, she married Dale Lubeck, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church.
After high school, Joan traveled with her girlfriends Pat and Rose. When Joan and Dale married, they went traveling with their friends Pat and Rog. In later years, her family traveled to South Dakota, Disney World and Yellowstone. She was a life-long member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked at Canvas Products until the birth of her daughters. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, flowers and Polka, Polka, Polka.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Lubeck of Fond du Lac, her children: Susan Meyer and Karen (Pat) Fee, both of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren: Steve (Nola K.) Stahmann of Eden, Kim (Kyle Retzlaff) Vesper of Fond du Lac, Matt (Cass) Stahmann of Calgary, Alberta Canada, Shawn Meyer of Abilene, TX; eight great grandchildren: Anthony, Jessica and Lindsay Vesper, Ireland, Maci and Mason Stahmann, Jayden Retzlaff and Alexis Krueger. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Myron and Romona Lubeck and Janet and Jerry Meddaugh, all of Wisconsin Rapids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Edward Georg and her son-in-law Roy Meyer.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, May, 26, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice, especially Nurse Stacy, for the care given to Joan.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020