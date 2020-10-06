Joan L. Bestor
Fond du Lac - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Joan Lorraine Bestor, 100, went to her heavenly reward on October 3, 2020. She and her dear twin sister Jane were born on February 9, 1920, in Fond du Lac, to John and Elizabeth (Konen) Bermingham. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Roosevelt Junior High, and Fond du Lac Senior High School. On June 27, 1940, Joan married Harvey Eugene Bestor at St. Mary's Catholic Church and they settled in Fond du Lac, where they raised their four sons. Their home was filled with extended family, sports, noise, and love.
Joan was infinitely selfless and unendingly kind. Guided by her deep Catholic faith, she lived life as a quiet example of being a person for others. She was devoted to her husband and sons, and later shared her love, generosity, and guidance with her son's wives, children, and children's children. She was a long time parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish (now part of Holy Family Parish). For twenty-seven years, she devoted her time and talent volunteering and as the parish's bookkeeper. She continued to volunteer for the parish and St. Agnes hospital well into her eighties.
She is survived by her children, Richard Bestor, Robert (Mary) Bestor, William (Mary) Bestor, and Joseph (Cynthia) Bestor. Joan is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey; her siblings and their spouses Jack (Barbara) Bermingham, Lucille (John) Callahan, twin Jane (Eddie) Guelig, and Beth (Tom) Greulich; and granddaughter Sara Martin.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with immediate family. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of St. Claire Terrace, St. Francis Terrace, and St. Francis Home for their kind, compassionate care over the past years and also to Fr. Adrian for his beautiful faith ministry to Mom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Agnesian HealthCare Foundation in memory of Joan Bestor.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.