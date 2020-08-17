Joan M. Gehl
Fond du Lac - Joan Marie Gehl, of Fond du Lac, went to be with her departed love ones on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Joan was born the daughter of Harold and Verna Swarthout, on January 19, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joan had three siblings and lived in Milwaukee for most of her adult life. Joan owned and operated her own cafe in Milwaukee. She met and married Donald Gehl in 1990.
They moved to Mt Calvary where they bought the Brown Jug Bar and Grill and operated that business for ten years. They sold the business and retired to Chilton, Wisconsin until her death. Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was always Christmas. Joan would always arrive on Christmas with a car load of gifts for everyone.
We all agree that Joan loved life and everyone around her.
Joan will be dearly missed by her husband, Donny of Chilton WI, daughter, Tammy of Fond du Lac, grandson, Eric of Jackson, WI and granddaughter Jackie and her husband Dan of Milwaukee WI.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Verna Swarthout, son James Kasbohm, three sisters; Carol, Donna and Judy.
Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
