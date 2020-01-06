Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St
Mayville, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St
Mayville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Griepentrog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Griepentrog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Griepentrog Obituary
Joan M. Griepentrog

Lomira - Joan M. Griepentrog , 91, died January 4, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira

She was born May 19, 1928, the daughter of Alphonse, Sr. and Dorothy (Collien)Schultz in Kekoskee. She married Gordon Griepentrog, Sr. on September 14, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mayville. She was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and a long time member of the Mayville Golf Club.

Joan worked as a library assistant in the Mayville Middle School. Her hobbies included gardening, canning pickles, sewing, embroidering, reading, walking, bowling, and golfing.

Survivors include three children: Gordon (Joyce) of Mayville, Jeanne (Robert) Dries of Cedarburg, and Debra Farr of Waupun; one sister, Elaine Pionkowski of Colorado Springs, CO, and one brother, Alphonse (Lucille) Schultz, Jr. of Lomira; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon in 2003, her parents, one grandson, Reed, and one granddaughter, Rhiannon.

A funeral service for Joan will take place on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 10 from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Special thanks for the tender, loving care provided by Hope Health and Rehabilitation, Hope Senior Living, and Agnesian Hospice.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -