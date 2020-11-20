1/1
Joan M. Gruening
Joan M. Gruening

Fond du Lac - Joan M. Gruening, 86, of Fond du Lac, died peacefully surrounded by her family at home November 20, 2020. She was born March 26, 1934 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl Hardell. On February 25, 1955 she married Kenneth R. Gruening in Minneapolis, MN. Joan worked for G & L and retired from Wells Manufacturing. She loved camping and spent every summer in Montello at their camper with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; children, Anne (Carl) Clark of Fond du Lac, Craig (Julie) Gruening of Fond du Lac, Steve (Sandy) Gruening of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary (David) Kuechenberg of Steamboat Rock, IA, and Patrick Gruening of Ackley, IA; grandchildren, Mike (Tracy) Clark, David (Deana) Clark, Kevin Clark, Melissa (Tyler Brenner) Clark, Chris (Maggie) Gruening, Danny (Michelle) Gruening, James (Tracie) Gruening, Brian Gruening, Jennie (Aaron) Sides, Jessica (Jon) Macheel, Kristi Meredith, Katie (Jon) Stratton, Amie Gruening, Megan (Curt Vanloo) Gruening, Hannah Gruening, Joseph Gruening, Jon (Jenna) Kuechenberg, and Michelle (Derek Witt) Kuechenberg; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Tom (Sue) Hardell of Fond du Lac; and her special dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jack Hardell.

The visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found at ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
